Arjun Patiala: Kriti Sanon And Diljit Dosanjh's Film Gets A New Release Date

Diljit Dosanjh with Kriti Sanon. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

The makers of Arjun Patiala announced the film's new release dates on Wednesday. The film which stars Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles, will now hit the screens on July 19 this year. Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on social media and wrote: "New release date for Arjun Patiala. Will now release on July 19, 2019. Stars Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon and Varun Sharma. Directed by Rohit Jugraj and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Dinesh Vijan and Sandeep Leyzell."

Meanwhile, Arjun Patiala producer Bhushan Kumar shared the news on his Twitter handle and wrote: "Laugh riot with new release date coming your way! Arjun Patiala to release on July 19, 2019."

Arjun Patiala is Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh's first collaborative project. The news of both the actors' association with the project was shared on the official Twitter handle of Maddock films. "Producer Dinesh Vijan brings together Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon for our next production Arjun Patiala... Larger than life," read the caption on the post.

Producer Dinesh Vijan brings together @diljitdosanjh & @kritisanon for our next production

'Arjun Patiala... Larger Than Life!'pic.twitter.com/4bsNP9wquZ — Maddock Films (@MaddockFilms) November 6, 2017

Film's co-producer Bhushan Kumar, in an interview with news agency IANS earlier this year had described Arjun Patiala as a film "that will make you smile, laugh and crack up." He added, "Watch out for a crackling chemistry between both of them."

On the work front, Kriti Sanon was last seen in Laxman Utekar's Luka Chuppi,co-starring Kartik Aaryan, while Diljit Dosanjh's last release was the biopic Soorma.

