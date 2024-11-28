Tom Cruise X Farah Khan Collab Loading Soon? Courtesy: Director's Viral Comment

Farah Khan has recently expressed her desire to work with Hollywood star Tom Cruise. The director made her wish known when she commented on a post shared by Cruise, which featured a behind-the-scenes picture from his upcoming film, Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning. Tom took to Instagram to share a photo that showed him training for underwater stunts.

In response, Farah Khan commented, “TOMMMMMMMMM... waiting to work with you,” followed by a heart and a folded hands emoji.

The Hollywood actor captioned the post, “The training and preparation we put into this film is a culmination of all before it. From the depths, to the skies, I can't wait to share more with you.”

In the BTS image, Tom could be seen taking a breather from his trainer's oxygen tank while submerged underwater, with a large light glowing in the background. The makers of "Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning" also treated fans to a video, offering a glimpse of Cruise preparing for his intense underwater stunts. In the clip, the actor is seen donning a scuba suit while the crew assists with securing his face mask. Once ready, Tom gives a fist bump and a thumbs up to the crew before diving into the action.

Alongside the clip, the makers wrote, “The makers captioned the BTS video, “Suiting up for the impossible. #MissionImpossible – The Final Reckoning.”

On a related note, Helmed by Christopher McQuarrie, the upcoming film is the final installment of the Mission: Impossible franchise. In the same, the 62-year-old actor reprises his role as spy Ethan Hunt.

The teaser trailer for “Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning” revealed that Ethan Hunt will resume his fight against the formidable AI known as "The Entity," picking up right where 2022's Dead Reckoning Part One left off.

Also starring Hannah Waddingham, Nick Offerman, Katy O'Brian, and Tramell Tillman, the film will hit theatres worldwide on May 23, 2025.

