Today's Big Release: Student Of The Year 2, Starring Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday And Tara Sutaria

It's time to feel the nostalgia of Student Of The Year again as the sequel to the film Student Of The Year 2 is all set to open in theatres. The film, which features Tiger Shroff along with debutantes Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria, knits the tale of love, friendship and companionship where the trio can be seen fighting for their love. It is produced by Karan Johar, who directed then newcomers Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra in Student Of The Year in 2012. To maintain the high level of excitement among its fans, team Student Of The Year 2 has released a number of songs from its film.

What really catches our attention is that Tiger Shroff is playing a college student that is very different from his usual action roles. On working in Student Of The Year series, the actor told news agency PTI: "It's a different world, it's a different me. Working on this one was like being stripped off of my powers. So, if someone will punch me, I'll bleed. I like the fact that the film has humanised me. He's a normal college going boy, he is not a one-man army. He's not someone who is fighting for the nation or saving someone. He is sort of saving himself. It was refreshing."

Ananya Panday, daughter of Bhavana and Chunky Panday, defended her casting in the film saying that she hopes people will watch the film and then make judgement. "I am 20 and this was my dream all my life. So, it's not fair for people to say that I am not allowed to have a dream because I belong from a certain family. I hope people watch the film and then make judgement," reported news agency IANS.

The film's second debutante, Tara Sutaria, said she never thought she will work into Bollywood ever. "I always knew that I will be a singer, a performer. I never thought that I will be in Bollywood for sure," the actress told IANS.

Student Of The Year 2 also stars Aditya Seal, Himansh Kohli, Karan Tacker, Ulka Gupta, Abhishek Bajaj, Sameer Soni, Farida Jalal, Manoj Pahwa and Sana Saeed.

