Kapil Sharma Shares First Post After Firing At His Cafe In Canada

Kapil Sharma's Canada-based restaurant, Kap's Cafe, was attacked by Khalistani terrorists on July 9. Despite the incident, the actor-comedian remains resilient, continuing with his work commitments.

Just days after the attack, Kapil Sharma returned to Instagram with a post for his Netflix programme, The Great Indian Kapil Show.

The clip offers a peek into what's in store for the upcoming episode of the comedy show. The guests include Viajy Varma, Jaideep Ahalwat, Jitendra Kumar, and Madgaon Express fame Prateek Gandhi. Adding to the stardust is K-pop icon Jackson Wang.

“Chit chat ki karni hai baas apne ko. Maze karne hai. (Just want to chit-chat and have fun),” Kapil Sharma says to the celebrities. The video promises an episode of laughter, banter and heartfelt moments. Judges Navjot Singh Sidhu and Archana Puran Singh join the fun.

In one segment, Jackson Wang is seen teaching Kapil Sharma a dance step. While Panchayat actor Jitendra Kumar masters the moves, Kapil and Jaideep Ahalwat bring their own distinct groove.

The side note read, “Aaj dekhna, mazedaar hai (Watch it today, it is going to be entertaining!)”

The post comes just three days after a man, sitting in a car, fired at least nine shots at a window of the newly opened Kap's cafe.

Responding to the incident, the cafe authorities shared a long note on their Instagram Stories. The team admitted that while they were still "processing this shock”.

The message read, “We opened Kap's Cafe with hopes of bringing warmth, community, and joy through delicious coffee and friendly conversation. To have violence intersect with that dream is heartbreaking. We are processing this shock, but we are not giving up.”

It added, “Thank you for your support. Your kind words, prayers, and memories shared via DM mean more than you know. This cafe exists because of your belief in what we're building together. Let's stand firm against violence and ensure Kap's Cafe remains a place of warmth and community.”

Kap's Cafe opened its doors on July 4. Khalistani terrorist Harjit Singh Laddi took responsibility for the shooting, in which no one was injured.