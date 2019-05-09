Student Of The Year 2 Preview: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday's College Love Triangle

Here's a look at the Students Of The Year 2019 (courtesy punitdmalhotra)

Highlights Student Of The Year 2 has been directed by Punit Malhotra The film is produced by Karan Johar It marks the debuts of Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday

Student Of The Year 2 is almost here! Student Of The Year 2 marks the Bollywood debuts of Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday, both of who co-star with Tiger Shroff in the film. Student Of The Year 2 is a sequel of Student Of The Year, which featured Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, all of who stepped in to Bollywood with the movie in 2012. Just like the previous movie, this movie also tracks the story of a bunch of competitive students - just that this time, the setting is a college names St. Teresa. Student Of The Year 2 is directed by Punit Malhotra and produced by Karan Johar, who had directed the 2012 movie.

Ananya Panday plays a student named Shreya while Tara Sutaria has been cast as a fellow student Mia. Tiger Shroff plays a determined student named Rohan. The antagonist of the story is played by Aditya Seal.

Here is the trailer of the film:

The storyline is sort of similar to the 2012 film. Tiger Shroff plays the role of a strudent, who ends up being bullied in college. Tara Sutaria's Mia is very enthusiastic about her dance and wants to desperately win the dance completion in college. Ananya Panday as Shreya is a tomboy.

Alia Bhatt has a special cameo in a song titled Hook Up Song

Though there's a lot of interest to see Tara and Ananya on the big screen for the first time, Tiger Shroff demands more attention with his killer dance moves and stunts, as can be seen in the trailer and songs.

Hope you enjoy watching the college drama in theatres tomorrow.

