Vikram Kapadia Claims Yash Raj, Dharma Productions Pay Actors Less: "They Have This Ego..."

Vikram Kapadia, known for his work in films like Kapoor and Sons and Yodha, as well as web series like The Night Manager, Made in Heaven, and Scam 1992, claimed in an interview with Bollywood Now, big production houses like Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films pay actors less than their dues. "Yash Raj and Dharma have this ego that we are Yash Raj and Dharma so we will pay you a little less, but you should be happy because we are paying you. I think they do that with everyone," said Vikram. "I think they do that with everyone. I think that's why actors are concerned," the actor added.

However, Vikram revealed during his tenure as a writer at the Yash Raj Films, he was always paid on time. "Yash Raj paid me well as a writer, but hoga na kahi pe that hum Yash Raj hain (but there's a feeling like we are Yash Raj. You are getting a role, they are giving you a break. So maybe the value is a little less but they never delay in payment," explained Vikram. Vikram's claim came at a time when the rising entourage costs and hefty fees of the actors have become a talking point in the industry.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Karan Johar revealed he doesn't pay hefty fees to actors now as he used to do during his initial days in career. "I don't pay any more. I've said, 'Thank you very much, I can't pay you.' I am not paying anyone. What were your last couple of films? How much have you opened to? What right do you have to ask me for this number? I produced a small film called Kill. I spent money on it because it was a high-concept film with a rank newcomer. Every star that we went to asked me for the same money as the budget. When the budget is Rs 40 crore, how can you ask for Rs 40 crore?" Karan told The Hollywood Reporter India.