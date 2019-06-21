Today's Big Release: Shahid Kapoor And Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in a still from Kabir Singh. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Cine-lovers will get a choice this weekend with the release of action drama Kabir Singh and adventure drama The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir. Kabir Singh, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in lead roles, is the Hindi remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy, which starred Vijay Devarakonda and Shalini Pandey. Kabir Singh is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who has also helmed the original movie. The film revolves around the story of Dr Kabir Rajveer Singh, a drug addict, an alcoholic and a crazy lover, who happens to be stubborn and self-destructive. It showcases Dr Kabir's limitless love for Preeti (played by Kiara Advani), his junior in college.

Earlier, in an interview to news agency IANS, Kiara said the film's love story is special as it's a "campus love story." "The most beautiful thing about the love story is that it is a campus love story and it starts in college. All of us have been in relationships, in love and had our first crush when we were in school or college," she told IANS.

Speaking on his role in the film, Shahid Kapoor said that Kabir Singh has been an "extremely challenging" film for him. "Kabir Singh has been an extremely challenging film for me emotionally and physically. Since I had three distinct looks in the film, I had to transform myself to quite an extent," he said in a statement, reported IANS.

The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir, which will also open in theatres today, features actor-filmmaker Dhanush and international actors such as Erin Moriarty, Barkhad Abdi and Gerard Jugnot. Directed by Ken Scott. The film, which marks Dhanush international debut, is based on Romain Puertolas' novel The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir Who Got Trapped in an Ikea Wardrobe.

Just like the name, the film showcases the "extraordinary" journey of a smart street magician named Ajatashatru Lavash Patel (played by Dhanush), who decides to go to Paris and thus begins the comedy of errors.

Speaking on why he agreed to do this film, Dhanush told news agency PTI: "I was looking forward to learn and unlearn, understand how things work there. I took this as a great opportunity to explore more. I am not very fluent with the language and that was the only tiny block I had in mind."

The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir received positive response as well as standing ovation, when it premiered in Canada, Spain, the US and France.