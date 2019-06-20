Kabir Singh Preview: Will Shahid Kapoor Get The Love Of His Life?

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in a still from Kabir Singh.(Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights Kabir Singh releases tomorrow The film has been directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy The film has been directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy

Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor's first film after the social drama Batti Gul Meter Chalu, will open in theaters tomorrow. The film, which has been directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy, stars Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. Kabir Singhis a Hindi remake of the Telugu film Arjun Reddy ( also directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy), which starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in the lead roles. The film released in the year 2017 and it was one if the biggest hits. Kabir Singh will clash with The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir, starring Dhanush at the box office.

Kabir Singh showcases the story of Dr Kabir Rajveer Singh, who happens to be a stubborn and a self-destructive man and his love for Preeti knows no boundaries. Shahid Kapoor's character is that of an alcoholic, a drug addict and a crazy lover. Thea trailer of Kabir Singh went insanely viral when it was released on social media and it has over 55 million views on YouTube as of now.

Take a look at the trailer of Kabir Singh here:

Speaking about his character in the film, Shahid Kapoor told news agency IANS: "I think the character of Kabir in the film loves with full passion and when his heart breaks, he feels lost and becomes self-destructive. It is difficult to hate the girl but yes, I think he starts hating himself."