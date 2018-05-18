Today's Big Release: Ryan Reynold's Deadpool 2 Deadpool 2 is Marvel's second superhero film releasing this year after Avengers: Infinity War

Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool 2. (Image courtesy: YouTube) New Delhi: Highlights Ranveer Singh dubbed for Ryan Reynolds in the Hindi version Josh Brolin plays antagonist opposite Ryan Reynolds The film released in London earlier this month to rave reviews Avengers: Infinity War, Indian cine-lovers are in for a treat as Deadpool 2, starring Ryan Reynolds, opens in theatres today. Though Deadpool's recruitment application for team Avengers was rejected by Tony Stark, the superhero has his own game to impress. The film opened in London earlier this month and has been praised for its humour, action and fabulous content. The events of Deadpool 2 take place two years after the 2011 film. When Wade Wilson aka Deadpool's girlfriend Vanessa (Morena Baccarin) is killed by his former enemy, he tries to commit suicide but fails because of his superpower - healing. He follows a vision of his Vanessa, which leads him to the path of destructing some evil forces.



Here's the trailer of Deadpool 2:







There's another reason for the Deadpool series' fans to be happy about the film's release. Actor



Watch the trailer of Deadpool 2 in Hindi here:







also stars Josh Brolin as Nathan Summers aks Cable, who is the antagonist opposite Deadpool. Josh Brolin became a celebrated villain after voicing the character of Thanos in Infinity War. It seems, this is Josh Brolin's year of glory as the anti-hero.



The film also stars Julian Dennison as Russell Collins (Firefist), Zazie Beetz as Neena Thurman (Domino), TJ Miller as Weasel, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Jack Kesy as Black Tom Cassidy and Stefan Kapicic as Colossus.



