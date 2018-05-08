Ranveer Singh As Deadpool? Yes, That's Just Happened. Details Here

Deadpool 2 which is scheduled for May 18 release in India, unveiled its trailer dubbed in Hindi today.

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: May 08, 2018 00:03 IST
Deadpool is one of the most unconventional Marvel comics character and his twisted comic timing and quirkiness, sets him apart from all the other superheroes of his league. Deadpool 2 which is scheduled for May 18 release in India, unveiled its trailer dubbed in Hindi today. What has raised eyebrows of fans (as well as non-fans) is the fact that Ranveer Singh has lent his voice to the Hindi version of Ryan Reynold's Deadpool 2. Ranveer, who seemed as much excited about the trailer tweeted, "Astonishing how effectively I've managed to out-crass my Canadian counterpart @VancityReynolds. Never realised how fulfilling & rewarding foul Hindi language can be! #Deadpool2Hindi @FoxStarIndia" (sic). Ryan Reynolds who plays the character in the Marvel film responding to his 'counterpart' said: "Well if I tried to curse in Hindi, pretty sure there would be an international incident."
 
 

Vijay Singh, CEO Fox Star Studios in a statement said, "Like Deadpool, Ranveer is known for his smart, witty with irreverent humour. He's a hugely daring and powerhouse actor and we absolutely relished having him on board for our biggest super-hero film."

The studio wanted a star who would resonate with Deadpool's personality and Ranveer's wit and edgy personality was a perfect match, read a statement to IANS.

Deadpool's Hindi version is also A-rated since the studio wanted to stick to the tone of the English film which has several cuss-words. The original trailer of the film was released on March 22 and had generated quite a hype around the film.

Deadpool is the original story of a former Special Forces operative who turns into a mercenary. The sequel stars Josh Brolin, Morena Baccarin, Karan Soni, Zazie Beetz, Brianna Hildebrand, Stefan Kapicic and Leslie Uggams.

