Ranveer Singh As Deadpool? Yes, That's Just Happened. Details Here

Highlights
- Deadpool 2 released its trailer dubbed in Hindi on May 7
- That Ranveer Singh has lent his voice to Ryan Reynolds Deadpool 2
- Deadpool is scheduled for May 18 release
Astonishing how effectively I've managed to out-crass my Canadian counterpart @VancityReynolds. Never realised how fulfilling & rewarding foul Hindi language can be! #Deadpool2Hindi@FoxStarIndiahttps://t.co/BqZoxvEEls— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) May 7, 2018
Well if I tried to curse in Hindi, pretty sure there would be an international incident. https://t.co/cxeRIiUy5o— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) May 7, 2018
Vijay Singh, CEO Fox Star Studios in a statement said, "Like Deadpool, Ranveer is known for his smart, witty with irreverent humour. He's a hugely daring and powerhouse actor and we absolutely relished having him on board for our biggest super-hero film."
Bollywood's Desi Cool is India's #Deadpool. Witness the Deadpool side of @RanveerOfficial in the new #Deadpool2Hindi trailer now #Deadpool2@VancityReynolds@Ranveerofficial@davidmleitch@deadpoolmovie@briannahilde@missmorenab@itskaransonihttps://t.co/aP3pKK1B7g— Fox Star India (@FoxStarIndia) May 7, 2018
The studio wanted a star who would resonate with Deadpool's personality and Ranveer's wit and edgy personality was a perfect match, read a statement to IANS.
Deadpool is the original story of a former Special Forces operative who turns into a mercenary. The sequel stars Josh Brolin, Morena Baccarin, Karan Soni, Zazie Beetz, Brianna Hildebrand, Stefan Kapicic and Leslie Uggams.