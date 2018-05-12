Are You A Deadpool Fan? You Can Grab The Tickets For Deadpool 2 Now Deadpool 2 has a created an exceptional buzz around the film hence Fox Star India has decided to open gates for advance booking

Avengers: Infinity War continues to obliterate past records of other Hollywood films in India, Marvel's upcoming release Deadpool 2 plans a similar thud at the box office, if not more. Deadpool 2 has a created an exceptional buzz around the film hence Fox Star India has decided to open gates for advance booking from Sunday, four days prior to the release of the movie. Bollywood analyst Taran Adarsh called this an excellent marketing strategy. "Given the exceptional buzz and hype surrounding the film, Fox Star India has decided to open the advance bookings for Deadpool 2 earlier than usual i.e. tomorrow [Sunday]... Excellent strategy!" Mr Adarsh tweeted.

Off late, Hollywood films have been doing phenomenal business at the Indian box office and is giving a tough time to Bollywood releases. Avengers: Infinity War, which released on April 27 in India, within two weeks had garnered over Rs 200 cr. The Marvel movie has also toppled the collection of The Jungle Book which had a lifetime collection of Rs 188 cr in India.



Since the trailer release of Deadpool 2, the film has been creating quite a buzz. Deadpool is one of the most unconventional Marvel heroes and his twisted comic timings and quirkiness sets him apart from all the other superheroes. Deadpool,/I> is the original story of a former Special Forces operative who turns into a mercenary.



Indian Deadpool fans have yet another reason to rejoice since the Hindi version has been dubbed by none other than Ranveer Singh. Vijay Singh, CEO Fox Star Studios in a statement said, "Like Deadpool, Ranveer is known for his smart, witty with irreverent humour. He's a hugely daring and powerhouse actor and we absolutely relished having him on board for our biggest super-hero film."



The sequel stars Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin, Morena Baccarin, Karan Soni, Zazie Beetz, Brianna Hildebrand, Stefan Kapicic and Leslie Uggams.



