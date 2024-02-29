To Parents-To-Be Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Big Love From Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt and Deepika on Koffee With Karan sets. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are expecting their first child - the couple announced the big news on Thursday morning with a simple post that read "September 2024," along with a few emojis. No caption needed. Congratulating the couple, Alia Bhatt emptied her stash of heart emojis in the comments section of parents-to-be Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's Instagram post. Alia Bhatt has co-starred with Ranveer Singh in films like Gully Boy and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The closest Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone came to sharing screen space was during an episode of Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan back in 2018.

Arjun Kapoor, a close friend of Ranveer Singh, and his co-star of Gunday, commented on the couple's post, "Baba getting his own baby with Boo Boo." Meanwhile, Karan Johar, who has worked with Ranveer Singh in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and with Deepika in Gehraiyaan and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani ( both backed by KJo's Dharma Productions), also shared a wish. He wrote on his Instagram story, "Congratulations to the gorgeous and blessed couple. Best news to wake up to. Blessings and all my love."

This is what Karan Johar posted for the couple:

See Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's post here:

Deepika and Ranveer are the co-stars of films like Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and 83. They got married in 2018. They had a destination wedding in Italy followed by receptions in Mumbai and Deepika's hometown Bengaluru.