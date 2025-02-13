Advertisement

On Deepika Padukone's Latest Instagram Post, A Comment From Ranveer Singh: "Wow, Dead"

Deepika Padukone made her first overseas appearance for an international fashion house since the birth of her daughter, Dua Singh Padukone. The actress, who is a global ambassador for Cartier, attended the brand's 25th anniversary celebration in the Middle East. 

Deepika looked breathtaking in a black gown and shared her pictures on social media. Her husband Ranveer Singh, couldn't contain his reaction to her pictures.

Deepika attended Cartier's 25th-anniversary event in Dubai and shared moments from the evening on social media on Wednesday. She captioned her post: "An exquisite evening with my friends at @cartier" For the occasion, Deepika wore an elegant, floor-length black off-shoulder gown, complemented by a stunning Cartier necklace.

Ranveer commented, "Wow. Dead," followed by a melting face emoji. Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, responded with a heart-eyes emoji.

Deepika Padukone and her husband Ranveer Singh welcomed their first child, a daughter, in September last year. They have named her Dua.

On the work front, Deepika has had a busy few years, with films like Pathaan, Jawan, Fighter, Kalki 2898 AD and Singham Again. The actress is currently on a maternity break. After which, she is expected to start filming for Kalki 2 alongside Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.

