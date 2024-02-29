The Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Timeline: Young Love, Secret Engagement, A Wedding And Soon, A Baby

Ranveer and Deepika's wedding photo. (courtesy: deepikapadukone)

DeepVeer fans, rejoice! Bollywood's favourite power couple – Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh – have announced that they are all set to turn parents this September. The couple chose a simple yet elegant announcement post, replete with baby-related emojis and the due date. The confirmation comes close on the heels of weeks of social media speculation that the actress was pregnant. Images of her stunning appearance in a saree – in which she took care to cover her stomach - as a presenter at the BAFTA Awards, were dissected by fans. Now, the confirmation has the internet celebrating. Several Bollywood icons and fans have already flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages [Read all about it here]. As the Internet welcomes the happy news, we take you on a quick throwback journey exploring the couple's relationship timeline.

The one where it all started – 2012

Like a love story befitting Bollywood megastars, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone first ran into each other at an award show. Ranveer Singh was in awe of Deepika Padukone since the first meeting, he said in an interaction with Filmfare. "First of all, I saw her from behind...she's wearing this silver thing and she is so tall, man I couldn't believe that anybody could look like that,” he gushed.

But the sparks really flew on the sets of their first film Ram Leela, the same year. Offering context, on the latest season of Koffee With Karan, Ranveer Singh confessed to Karan Johar, “There was a famous or infamous reading for Ram Leela at Mr Bhansali's house in Versova. I was supposed to meet him before Deepika's arrival. So, I was sitting on the table and the door was on my left. He has these heavy doors and he lives by the seaside. So, these heavy doors open and the gush of wind comes from the sea. There, Deepika enters wearing this white chikankari, hair blowing due to the sea wind just like some sadgi ki moorat. I was like, ‘Oh My God'."

It would not be wrong to say that director Sanjay Leela Bhansali had a huge role to play in the couple coming together. Not only did he give them three blockbuster films [Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat], but it was at the director's home that Deepika famously asked Ranveer to clean a piece of crab stuck between her teeth. He did so and they knew there was no going back.

The couple began dating and Deepika Padukone confessed that initially she did not want anything serious, having come out of a few turbulent relationships. On the same episode of Koffee With Karan, Deepika said, "I was single and he just came out of the relationship. I wanted to be single for a while because I had come out of a couple of difficult relationships.”

While they were still allowed to see other people, Deepika shared she "would always go back to him [Ranveer Singh].”

The one where they got secretly engaged – 2015

It is all thanks to Koffee With Karan that fans found out that the couple got engaged pretty soon into their relationship. The superstars revealed that they had been engaged since 2015, all while coyly dodging dating rumours from the media and fans.

Ranveer Singh revealed that they got engaged in 2015, and kept their engagement a secret for 3 years. He confessed, “In 2015, I proposed to her. Iske pehle ki koi aur ajaye, maine jake chappal rakh deta hun (before someone else does, I decided to).”

Offering details, the Lootera actor added: "So Ram Leela happened and we were in this (dating phase). At one point, when I felt right, I decided she was the one. So, I thought before anything can happen just put a ring on it. I was in cahoots with my sister and mom, acquiring the ring. We were going on a holiday and I decided that I'd propose to her on the holiday. I got the ring. And, my folks were like, Are you going to propose? You don't want to consult her parents? I didn't have that degree or maturity back then. I was like, No, I'm marrying her so I'll ask her. So we go to the Maldives and I secretly carry the ring with me and we do the sandbank adventure."

Deepika Padukone said yes, and the rest is history.

The one where they made it [slightly] public – 2016

Come 2016, the couple was visibly more comfortable in letting the world in on their secret. Not only did we see Deepika Padukone mouth “I love you” with a heart sign to Ranveer Singh during an IIFA performance, but they were also spotted walking into events holding hands.

The one where they got married – 2018

It would not be wrong to say that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had fans glued to their screens in November 2018, waiting for any and all updates of their dreamy wedding ceremony. The couple got married in Italy's Lake Como and they made the announcement on Instagram by simply sharing the wedding invite and seeking blessings. The couple had two wedding ceremonies, keeping in line with Deepika Padukone's Konkani roots and Ranveer Singh's Sindhi background. The pictures and videos were an instant rage on the internet, and we finally got a full version five years later, again on Koffee With Karan.

Over the years, the superstars have also been great professional collaborators, having featured together in several films such as Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, 83, Finding Fanny and Cirkus. As Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh embark on a new journey, we wish them the very best.