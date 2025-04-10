Mumbai vs Bengaluru: Deepika Padukone Can't Choose - "Both Cities Have Influenced My 39 Years"

Deepika Padukone recently weighed in on the debate she often faces with - Mumbai (her workplace) or Bengaluru (hometown). Deepika Padukone shared a BTS video in which she can be seen getting ready for an event. She was first asked if she misses Corner House (a popular dessert place in Bengaluru) in Mumbai.

Deepika replied, "I do miss it but, in a way, I am actually glad that there isn't one in Bombay. Ah, because that would require a different level of willpower."

Asked to choose between Mumbai and Bengaluru, Deepika replied, "Whenever I come back to Bengaluru, it feels like home, you know, because this is where I've lived a large part of my life. This is where I've grown up, my friends, my school, my college, so all of those formative years and those experiences have all been here".

Taking a pause, Deepika added, "Mumbai again because professionally, that's where my life began and that's where home is now, and the energy in Mumbai is very very different, so it's very difficult to choose one over the other. But I feel like both cities have really influenced my 39 years."

The video features a montage of her rare photos from school, college, and childhood as well as her early modelling days in Mumbai.

Deepika captioned the video, "A question I get asked ever so often...Bengaluru or Mumbai?"

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their first child, a daughter, last year. They have named their daughter Dua. Deepika Padukone was last seen in the film Singham Again.

She has made a few appearances at the international events like the Louis Vuitton show during Paris Fashion Week, Forbes 30/50 Global Summit in Abu Dhabi.