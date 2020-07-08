To Neetu Kapoor On Her Birthday, With Love From Ranbir And Riddhima

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared this image. (courtesy riddhimakapoorsahniofficial)

As Neetu Kapoor celebrates her 62nd birthday, the actress' daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wished her in the best way possible by sharing a gem of a photograph. The happy picture posted by Riddhima also features her brother and Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor. In the picture, the trio can be seen smiling with all their hearts. Riddhima's caption on the post was as adorable as the picture. In her post, she described Neetu Kapoor as "Iron lady." She wrote, "Happiest birthday my Iron lady. I love you so much Ma," adding a heart emoticon.

On Neetu Kapoor's birthday eve, Riddhima posted a selfie from with the veteran actress and she wrote: "Mom's birthday eve dinner. #dinnerready." Check out the picture here:

Riddhima, who has been staying with her family in Mumbai for a few months, recently gifted Neetu Kapoor a pup named Doodle. Neetu Kapoor introduced Doodle in her Instagram post and wrote: "Can't thank Riddhima enough for this cute button Doodle."

Neetu Kapoor is frequently seen sharing priceless memories with her late husband and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor on social media. Rishi Kapoor died at the age of 67 in a Mumbai hospital in April. He was diagnosed with cancer two years ago and flew to New York for treatment. He returned to Mumbai last September after having spent nearly a year in the US.

Riddhima Kapoor, who is the granddaughter of Raj Kapoor, did not opt for a career in films like many of her family members. Riddhima is a jewellery designer and she runs a clothing line for children - Sam And Friends - named after her daughter Samara.

Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in the 2018 film Sanju (Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt's biopic). The actor will also be seen in Shamshera, co-starring Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.