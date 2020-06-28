'Value Your Loved Ones': Neetu Kapoor Shares A Throwback Pic With Rishi Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy neetu54)

Neetu Kapoor keeps sharing priceless throwback pictures of husband Rishi Kapoor on her Instagram profile. On Sunday, Neetu Kapoor took another trip down memory lane and came back with an adorable picture of herself and Rishi Kapoor. In the picture, Rishi Kapoor can be seen smiling with all his heart while Neetu can be seen looking away from the camera. Rishi Kapoor was claimed by cancer on April 30 this year. Sharing the throwback picture, Neetu Kapoor wrote about family and happiness. "Big or small, we all have a battle to fight in our heads. You may have a huge house with all the luxuries and still be unhappy whereas have nothing and be the happiest; it's all a state of mind," she wrote. She also asked her Instafam to value their family and added, "All one needs is a strong mind and hope for a better tomorrow! Live with gratitude, hope, work hard! Value your loved ones as that's your biggest wealth." Take a look:

Within minutes, Neetu's picture was filled with comments from her family and friends. Reacting to the picture, Neetu and Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni commented, "so beautiful ma," and added a heart icon. Designer Manish Malhotra also added heart icons to Neetu's picture.

A few weeks ago, Neetu Kapoor trended a great deal with a throwback picture featuring herself with Rishi Kapoor. Sharing the picture, where they can be seen twinning in blue, Neetu wrote a warm poem for Rishi Kapoor: "Wish me luck as you wave me goodbye. Cheerio, here I go on my way. With a cheer, not a tear, in your eye. Give me a smile, I can keep for a while. In my heart, while I'm away."

Neetu Kapoor got married to Rishi Kapoor in January, 1980. They welcomed their daughter Riddhima in September, 1980 and son Ranbir in September, 1982.

Rishi Kapoor, star of films such as Amar Akbar Anthony, Chandni, Bobby and many others, was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 after which he underwent treatment in New York for 11 months. He returned to India in September last year. Rishi Kapoor was last seen in Jhootha Kahin Ka.