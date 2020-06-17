Neetu Kapoor Introduces New Family Member: Fur-Baby Doodle Kapoor. See Pic

Neetu Kapoor with Doodle Kapoor (courtesy neetu54)

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima recently revealed that a new member has been added to the Kapoor family - a fluff-ball named Doodle Kapoor. Aww. Now, in a post on Wednesday evening, Neetu Kapoor introduced their pet dog, who is a Shih Tzu puppy, with an Instagram post and an adorable note. Doodle appears to be a gift to Neetu from daughter Riddhima: "Can't thank Riddhima enough for this cute button 'Doodle'," Neetu wrote for a photo, in which Doodle can be seen sleeping on Neetu Kapoor's shoulder, who too has dozed off peacefully. "Uff, in love with this button," Riddhima commented. Neetu Kapoor's niece Karisma also reacted to the delightful post with the heart icons.

"We welcome this cutie," wrote Riddhima in a separate post.

Earlier, during an interactive session with fans on Instagram, Riddhima shared just a glimpse of puppy Doodle and written: "New addition to the family - Doodle Kapoor." Take a look.

During the Instagram chat, she was asked about how Neetu Kapoor is dealing with life after Rishi Kapoor's death, when she said: "We derive strength from each other. We are well."

Meanwhile, Riddhima's brother Ranbir Kapoor, who stays in a separate apartment, has pet dogs Lionel and Nido, who often feature on Alia Bhatt's Instagram. Ranbir and Alia, who are dating, moved in together during the lockdown.

Rishi Kapoor died in Mumbai on the morning of April 30, a day after he was admitted to the hospital. The actor was 67 and battled leukaemia for two years. Riddhima, who is Delhi-based, couldn't attend the funeral. With official permission, she travelled by car from Delhi to Mumbai and has been staying with her family since then.