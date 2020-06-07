Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's Pic With Alia Bhatt And Shaheen Is All About Love

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared this image. (courtesy riddhimakapoorsahniofficial)

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Alia Bhatt seem to be spending a lot of time together. Riddhima never fails to treat her Instafam with super adorable pictures of her family and Alia Bhatt seems to be the new addition to it. On Sunday, Riddhima shared a picture with Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt and it has our heart. In the picture, Alia, Shaheen and Riddhima can be seen smiling with all their hearts. Riddhima shared the picture and captioned it with a heart emoticon. In another post, Riddhima shared a picture collage with multiple pictures featuring Ranbir, Alia and Shaheen. "My comfort zone," Riddhima captioned the post and added the hashtag "familia." Take a look:

Earlier, Riddhima and Alia trended a great deal with Riddhima's comment on Alia and Shaheen's picture. Shaheen Bhatt shared a snippet from her and Alia's home diaries where, separated by a glass window, they can be seen pressing their nose with each other. Riddhima dropped the comment, "Too too cute." Take a look:

Alia and Riddhima share a great rapport with each other. Alia stood by the Kapoors when Rishi Kapoor died on April 30, this year. Riddhima, who was in Delhi with his family, was unable to be present for her father's funeral. Alia, who was pictured holding up a phone during the funeral, live-streamed it for Riddhima and family in Delhi.

Rishi Kapoor was claimed by cancer at the age of 67. Two days after the funeral, his ashes were immersed in Banganga Tank in Mumbai by his wife Neetu, son Ranbir and daughter Riddhima. Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukherji were also present for the ritual.

Coming back to Ranbir and Alia. Rumours of the actors dating started when they made an appearance together at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception in 2018. Alia and Ranbir, are staying together in lockdown.

Alia and Ranbir will be seen together in Ayan Mukherji's mystery thriller Brahmastra co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia and Akkineni Nagarjuna.