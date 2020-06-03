Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's Comment On Alia Bhatt's Pic With Shaheen Is Winning The Internet

Alia Bhatt and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. (courtesy: L: aliabhatt, R: riddhimakapoorsahniofficial)

Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Alia Bhatt trended a great deal on Wednesday, courtesy Riddhima's comment on Alia and Shaheen's picture. Shaheen Bhatt, who is staying with Alia and Ranbir in lockdown, shared a super adorable snippet of her quality time with Alia on her Instagram profile. In the picture, Alia and Shaheen, separated by a glass window, can be seen pressing their noses. "Hi sweetie," Shaheen captioned the photo. Reacting to the super cute picture, Riddhima commented, "too too cute," and dropped several heart emoticons. Take a look:

Screenshot of Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's comment on Shaheen Bhatt's post.

Meanwhile, Alia and Shaheen's mother Soni Razdan also reacted to the picture with several heart emoticons.

Alia Bhatt, who is dating Ranbir Kapoor, shares a great rapport with Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Alia stood by the Kapoors when Rishi Kapoor died. Rishi Kapoor was claimed by cancer on April 30, this year. Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima, who was in Delhi with her husband and daughter, was unable to be present for the funeral. Alia Bhatt, who was pictured at the funeral holding up a phone, live-streamed the funeral for Riddhima and family in New Delhi.

Two days after Rishi Kapoor's death, his wife Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir and daughter Riddhima immersed his ashes in Banganga Tank in Mumbai. Alia Bhatt and filmmaker Ayan Mukherji were also present with the Kapoors during the ritual.

Coming back to Alia and Ranbir. Rumours of Alia and Ranbir's romance began after they made an appearance together at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception in 2018. They will be seen together in Ayan Mukherji's mystery thriller Brahmastra.