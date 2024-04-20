To Mom Babita, With Love From Kareena And Karisma Kapoor. See Birthday Posts

Karisma Kapoor shared this throwback. (courtesy: therealkarismakapoor)

On mom Babita's birthday, Kareena and Karisma shared special posts on Saturday. Karisma Kapoor shared a throwback picture with mom Babita on her Instagram post. The picture happens to be from Karisma's childhood days. "Happy birthday to you gorgeous mama. OG Sunita forever. My hair accessory though." She accompanied the post with the hashtags #HappyBirthday, #BestMama and #OurWorld." In the comments section, Kareena wrote, "Acha now I know how you and me are so hot." In the comments, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped heart emoji. Amrita Arora also dropped heart emojis.

This is what Karisma Kapoor posted:

Kareena Kapoor shared a set of adorable pictures to wish her mom on her birthday. "Happy birthday to our world, meri maa," wrote Kareena Kapoor.

In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Crew, co-starring Kriti Sanon, Tabu, Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma. Before that she starred in Jaane Jaan with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. Kareena Kapoor's The Buckingham Murders premiered at the opening night of the MAMI Film Festival in Mumbai last year.

On the work front, Karisma Kapoor was last seen in the whodunnit Murder Mubarak. Karisma Kapoor's next project titled Brown. Her breakout film was Raja Hindustaani, opposite Aamir Khan. She featured in several hit films including Dil To Pagal Hai, Judwaa, Biwi No 1 among others. Apart from commercially successful films, Karisma also starred in critically acclaimed movies like Zubeidaa and Fiza to name a few.