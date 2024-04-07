About Last Night: Kareena Kapoor Hung Out With Sister Karisma And BFFs Amrita-Malaika Arora

Kareena Kapoor and her besties clicked together

BFFs Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora were seen hanging out together on Saturday night. The Bollywood stars were pictured by the paparazzi while they were visiting celebrity designer Manish Malhotra's house. All four were dressed to impress in cosy yet chic outfits and happily posed for the paparazzi before making their way in. Kareena Kapoor opted for a minimalist look consisting of a loose shirt and pants while her sister Karisma paired sneakers with a summer dress. Amrita was seen wearing a short jacket and dress that she paired with sky-high heels while her sibling Malaika wore a white corset vest top paired with black pants. The quartet are frequently seen partying and hanging out together.

Take a look at their picture4s from last night:

A few days back, Kareena Kapoor was seen celebrating her film Crew's success with her besties by her side. Accompanying Kareena were the usual suspects, best friend Amrita Arora and her sister Malaika, friend Mallika Bhat, and sister Karisma Kapoor. Karisma Kapoor shared a picture with her girl gang on Instagram, on Monday night. Kareena Kapoor's sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan commented on the post, "The Real Crew." Check out the photos here:

Meanwhile Kareena's film Crew collected ₹ 5.25 crore, according to a Sacnilk report. So far, the Rajesh A Krishnan-directed film has amassed a total of ₹ 52.7 crores at the domestic box office. Released on March 29, Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma also make special appearances in the movie. Crew revolves around the lives of three friends working as cabin crew members for Kohinoor Airlines, whose peaceful routine is disrupted when they find themselves entangled in a smuggling scheme.