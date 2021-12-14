To Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu, From Former Miss Universes Lara Dutta, Sushmita Sen

Harnaaz Sandhu has been crowned Miss Universe. (courtesy: larabhupathi)

Highlights Harnaaz Sandhu is the new Miss Universe

She represented India at the 70th Miss Universe

Before Harnaaz Sandhu, only two Indians have won the title

Harnaaz Sandhu, 21, was crowned Miss Universe at the 70th edition of the pageant. Before Harnaaz, only two Indians have won the title of Miss Universe - Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000. Both the former beauty queens congratulated Harnaaz on social media. Lara Dutta, in her post, stated that that Harnaaz was born in the year she won Miss Universe. In an extensive note, Lara Dutta wrote: "My dearest Harnaaz Sandhu, when I spoke to you yesterday, you promised me that 'it will be worth it.' You are worth all your triumphant glory and much, much more! You had an unshakeable belief in yourself and just knew, you were born for this. You were born in the year I won Miss Universe. That's how long we've waited for you to come along and lift that crown once more for India."

Lara Dutta added in her note, "Perhaps, it was destined. I know what lies in store for you and I wish you a glorious reign. May this only be the start of the heights you will scale! God bless you, my heartiest congratulations to your parents and family! The universe now, is your oyster- our star."

Read Lara Dutta's post here:

Miss Universe 1994, Sushmita Sen too wished Harnaaz on her victory and she wrote in her note: "Yeh baat. Har Hindustani Ki Naz' Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu. Miss Universe 2021... India.. So proud of you." She added, "Congratulations Harnaaz Sandhu. Thank you for representing India so beautifully, for bringing back the Miss Universe Crown to India after 21 years (by a 21 year old, you were destined). May you enjoy every moment of learning and sharing this incredible global platform Miss Universe will provide you....May you Reign Supreme. My love and regards to your Maa and family...bohut, bohut mubarak."

Harnaaz Sandhu, a Chandigarh-based model, began her journey at the age of 17. She has been crowned Miss Diva 2021, Femina Miss India Punjab 2019. She has also starred in Punjabi films like Yaara Diyan Poo Baran and Bai Ji Kuttange.