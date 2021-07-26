'Time To Begin Again,' Writes Mandira Bedi In Note To Self

Mandira Bedi posted this image. (courtesy: mandirabedi)

Actress Mandira Bedi, on Monday morning, wrote a note to herself and shared a picture of it on her Instagram profile. "I am worthy, I am capable, I am loved, I am strong," read Mandira Bedi's note. Sharing the picture of the handwritten note, the actress captioned her post: "Time to begin again" and she accompanied her post with the hashtag #dailyaffirmation." Mandira Bedi lost her husband and filmmaker Raj Kaushal earlier this month. He died due to a cardiac arrest at the age of 49 in Mumbai.

Last week, she posted a picture with her family. "Only love. Grateful for my family and all the love, support and kindness," she wrote.

Mandira Bedi married Raj Kaushal in the year 1999. Their son Vir, 10, was born in 2011. Mandira and Raj Kaushal, who previously revealed they wanted to adopt a daughter, welcomed Tara into the family in July last year. She is 4.

Raj Kaushal, who was also a writer and a director, had backed several films, including Onir's 2005 movie My Brother... Nikhil... He had also directed films such as Pyaar Mein Kabhie Kabhie, Shaadi Ka Ladoo (also featuring Mandira Bedi) and Anthony Kaun Hai. He started his career as a copywriter. Raj Kaushal also started his own advertising production company in 1998 and went on to direct over 800 commercials.

In terms of work, Mandira Bedi has featured in popular television shows like CID, 24 and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and is best-known for her titular role in Shanti. She was also a part of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Mandira Bedi has also hosted shows such as Fame Gurukul, Indian Idol Junior and India's Deadliest Roads. She also featured in both the seasons of the web-series Thinkistan. She was last seen in the multilingual 2019 thriller drama Saaho, which starred Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles.