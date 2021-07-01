Mandira Bedi Performed Last Rites Of Husband Raj Kaushal; Ronit Roy, Samir Soni, Ashish Chaudhary Attended

Mandira Bedi at the funeral of her husband Raj Kaushal

Highlights Raj Kaushal died at the age of 49 on Wednesday

Mandira Bedi presided over the last rites

The funeral was held at Dadar Shivaji Park

Actress Mandira Bedi's husband Raj Kaushal died in Mumbai on Wednesday. He was 49. Mandira Bedi presided over the funeral proceedings and also performed the last rites of her husband, sending a strong message of gender equality. Filmmaker Raj Kaushal's last rites were held at the Dadar Shivaji Park crematorium on Wednesday morning. Friends and colleagues of Mandira Bedi attended Raj Kaushal's funeral - spotted at the crematorium were celebs from the television industry - actors Ronit Roy, Ashish Chaudhary and Samir Soni, among others, were constantly by Mandira Bedi's side. Outside the crematorium, Mandira Bedi broke down in tears as actor Ronit Roy consoled her with a hug.

Ronit Roy photographed with Mandira Bedi.

Samir Soni with Ronit Roy.

Ashish Chaudhary at Raj Kaushal's funeral.

On Wednesday evening, Mandira Bedi was also visited by a number of celebrities at her residence. Raveena Tandon, who flew back to Mumbai from her family trip yesterday, was photographed at Mandira Bedi's home in the evening. Others who were by Mandira Bedi's side on Wednesday evening included her good friend Mouni Roy, and actresses Vidya Malavade and Aditi Govitrikar.

Raveena Tandon visits Mandira Bedi.

Mouni Roy at Mandira Bedi's house.

Aditi Govitrikar at Mandira Bedi's house.

Vidya Malavade was also photographed there.

Rohit Roy at Mandira Bedi's house.

On Wednesday morning, the news of Raj Kaushal's death was shared by filmmaker Onir on Twitter, after which messages mourning Raj Kaushal poured in on social media from the likes of Manoj Bajpayee, Kabir Bedi, R Madhavan, Arshad Warsi, Randeep Hooda, Kriti Kharbanda, among others. Raj Kaushal, who was also a writer and a director, had produced a number of films, including Onir's 2005 movie My Brother... Nikhil. Raj Kaushal had also directed films such as Pyaar Mein Kabhie Kabhie, Shaadi Ka Ladoo and Anthony Kaun Hai.

Mandira Bedi and filmmaker Raj Kaushal got married in the year 1999. Their son Vir, born in 2011, is now 10. Mandira Bedi and Raj Kaushal adopted daughter Tara into the family in July last year. She is 4 now.