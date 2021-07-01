Ashish Chowdhry Shares An Emotional Post For His 'Guiding Light' Raj Kaushal

A throwback of Ashish Chowdhry with Raj Kaushal. (Image courtesy: AshishChowdhry)

Highlights Ashish Chowdhry shared throwbacks with Raj Kaushal

"Until we meet again," wrote Ashish

"Yet, he taught me well. To survive any storm," he added

Actor Ashish Chowdhry remembered late filmmaker Raj Kaushal in an emotional social media post. Ashish, who worked in the Raj Kaushal-directed film Shaadi Ka Laddoo (also featuring Mandira Bedi), was the first one to visit Raj Kaushal's Mumbai residence after his death on Wednesday morning. The actor shared a few throwback pictures with Raj Kaushal. In his eulogy, Ashish referred to Raj Kaushal as his "big brother" and his "guiding light." He added in his post how Raj Kaushal was like a pillar of support for him, especially after his sister's death. "My guiding light, my happy quotient, my mollycoddler, is gone. My big brother, who supported me fiercely like my sister Monica, who I also lost, is gone. Yet, he taught me well. To survive any storm. So I'll do the same today. For him. Until then bro." He signed off the note with these words: "Until we meet again." Ashish lost his sister Monica and his brother-in-law Ajit Chhabria during the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

Read Ashish Chowdhry's post here:

My guiding light,my happy quotient, my mollycoddler, is gone.

My big brother who supported me fiercely like my sister Monica who I also lost, gone.

Yet, he taught me well. To survive any storm. So I'll do the same today. For him.

Until then bro. Until we meet again@rajkaushal1pic.twitter.com/tlKa59T0rP — ASHISH CHOWDHRY (@AshishChowdhry) June 30, 2021

Ashish Chowdhry was the first actor to visit Mandira Bedi after her husband Raj Kaushal's death on Wednesday. Other actors who attended the filmmaker's funeral were Ronit Roy and Samir Soni.

Ashish Chowdhry at Raj Kaushal's funeral.

Over the weekend, Ashish Chowdhry was also pictured in a group photo shared by Neha Dhupia after Mr Kaushal's death. Mandira Bedi and Raj Kaushal are believed to have spent time last weekend with a group of friends which included cricketer Zaheer Khan and wife Sagarika Ghatge in addition to Ashish Chaudhary, Neha Dhupia and her husband Angad Bedi.

See the photos here:

Raj Kaushal, who began his career as a copywriter, was best-known for directing Anthony Kaun Hai, Shaadi Ka Laddo and Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi. He was the producer of the 2005 film My Brother...Nikhil. The film, directed by Onir, starred Juhi Chawla and Sanjay Suri.

Raj Kaushal is survived by wife Mandira Bedi and two children - son Vir, 10, and 4-year-old daughter Tara, who joined the family last year.

Ashish Chowdhry is best-known for starring in Dhamaal, Hum Pardesi Ho Gaye, Qayamat: City Under Threat and Fight Club - Members Only, among others. He was also a part of the TV show Ek Mutthi Aasmaan. He was also the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 6.