Mandira Bedi's Husband Raj Kaushal Dies. 'Gone Too Soon,' Tweets Onir

A file photograph of Mandira Bedi and Raj Kaushal. (courtesy mandirabedi)

Mandira Bedi's husband and film producer Raj Kaushal died on Wednesday morning. Filmmaker Onir, who worked with Raj Kaushal in the 2005 film My Brother Nikhil, announced the news of his death on social media and he tweeted: "Gone too soon. We lost film maker and producer Raj Kaushal this morning. Very sad. He was one of the producers of my first film My Brother Nikhil. One of those few who believed in our vision and supported us. Prayers for his soul." More details of Raj Kaushal's death are awaited.

Neha Dhupia, who was among the group of friends Raj Kaushal reportedly spent time with over the weekend, wrote on Instagram: "Raj, we took this picture to create more and more memories. Can't believe you are not with us anymore. Mandira , my strong, strong girl, I am at a loss of words. My heart belongs to Vir and Tara. I'm shaken up and in shock and disbelief as I write this, RIP Raj."

"Cannot believe Raj Kaushal isn't with us any more... Just so shocking. My hear goes out to Mandira Bedi and her two lovely kids RIP our happy smiling Raj... Your gentle soul will be missed," tweeted actress Tisca Chopra.

TV actor Rohit Bose Roy tweeted: "This is unbelievable... Numb with grief and shock. One of our closest."

Mandira Bedi and Raj Kaushal got married in 1999 and they welcomed son Vir in 2011. Mandira and Raj Kaushal, who previously revealed they wanted to adopt a daughter, welcomed 4-year-old Tara into the family in July last year. Mandira Bedi and Raj Kaushal's son Vir is now 10.

Besides being a film producer, Raj Kaushal was also a writer and a director and he had helmed films like Pyaar Mein Kabhie Kabhie, Shaadi Ka Ladooand Anthony Kaun Hai. He began his career as a copywriter. He started his own advertising production company in 1998 and went on to direct over 800 commercials. He backed the 2005 film My Brother... Nikhil.