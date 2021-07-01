Raveena Tandon, Mouni Roy And Others Visit Mandira Bedi After Husband Raj Kaushal's Death

Raveena Tandon and Mouni Roy at Mandira Bedi's house.

Mandira Bedi's close friends from the TV and the film industry visited her on Wednesday night. The actress lost her husband Raj Kaushal, a filmmaker, on Wednesday morning. Mandira Bedi was visited by her best friend Mouni Roy and actors Raveena Tandon, Vidya Malavade, Aditi Govitrikar. Rohit Roy, whose brother and actor Ronit Roy attended Raj Kaushal's funeral, was also photographed outside Mandira Bedi's house. On Wednesday afternoon, Mandira Bedi performed the last rites of her husband at the Dadar Shivaji Park crematorium in Mumbai. Raj Kaushal died at the age of 49.

Besides Mouni Roy, Aditi Govitrikar, Vidya Malavade and Rohit Roy also visited the Shanti actress.

Actors Ashish Chaudhary, Ronit Roy, Samir Soni attended Raj Kaushal's funeral on Wednesday afternoon.

Director of My Brother Nikhil, Onir, announced the news of Raj Kaushal's death on Twitter. He wrote, "Gone too soon. We lost filmmaker and producer Raj Kaushal this morning. Very sad. He was one of the producers of my first film My Brother Nikhil. One of those few who believed in our vision and supported us. Prayers for his soul."

Gone too soon. We lost Film maker and Producer @rajkaushal1 this morning. Very Sad. He was one of the producers of my first film #MyBrotherNikhil. One of those few who believed in our vision and supported us. Prayers for his soul. pic.twitter.com/zAitFfYrS7 — Onir he/him (@IamOnir) June 30, 2021

Mandira Bedi married Raj Kaushal in the year 1999. Their son Vir, now 10, was born in 2011. Mandira and Raj Kaushal, who previously revealed they wanted to adopt a daughter, welcomed Tara into the family in July last year. She is 4.

Raj Kaushal, who was also a writer and a director, had backed several films, including Onir's 2005 movie My Brother... Nikhil. He had also directed films such as Pyaar Mein Kabhie Kabhie, Shaadi Ka Ladoo and Anthony Kaun Hai. He started his career as a copywriter. Raj Kaushal also started his own advertising production company in 1998 and went on to direct over 800 commercials.