'Grateful For My Family': Mandira Bedi Posts Pic With Her Parents, Daughter Tara And Son Vir

If there's one word that perfectly sums up Mandira Bedi's heart-warming photo, it is "family." On Wednesday evening, the 49-year-old actress-model checked into Instagram with a family photo, in which she features along with her parents Gita Bedi and Verinder Singh Bedi, daughter Tara and son Vir. Mandira Bedi, who lost her husband Raj Kaushal earlier this month, described the emotional behind sharing the photo in these words: "Only love. Grateful for my family and all the love, support and kindness." Mandira Bedi's thank you note appears to be dedicated to her well-wishers, friends and her family, of course, who have been her strongest support system after the death of Raj Kaushal.

Mandira Bedi's recent family photo is the first such entry after a series of her posts remembering Raj Kaushal. After Raj Kaushal's death, Mandira Bedi mourned her late husband in several emotional posts, shared with broken hearts.

In her send-off note to Raj Kaushal, Mandira Bedi wrote this heart-wrenching message to her partner of 25 years: "25 years of knowing each other. 23 years of marriage... through all the struggle... through every crest and trough."

On July 1, Raj Kaushal died at the age of 49 after suffering a heart attack. Mandira Bedi presided over the funeral proceedings of her husband and also performed the last rites. Mandira Bedi and filmmaker Raj Kaushal got married in the year 1999. Their son Vir, born in 2011, is now 10. Mandira Bedi and Raj Kaushal adopted daughter Tara into the family in July last year. She is 4 now.