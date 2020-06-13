Tiger Shroff's Birthday Post For Disha Patani Is As Sweet As '3 Waffles And 3 Pancakes'

Disha Patani with Tiger Shroff in Mumbai

Actress Disha Patani's birthday celebrations began with Tiger Shroff's adorable birthday greeting for his rumoured girlfriend. Tiger shared an adorable video of Disha grooving at a restaurant and in the caption, he explained that's the sort of mood Disha was in after enjoying some waffles and pancakes. "Three waffles and pancakes later. Happy birthday, rockstar," he wrote and added the red heart emoji. "Thank you, superstar," read Disha's thank you note for Tiger, a comment which garnered over 3,000 likes in an hour! Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna, who often hangs out with Disha, spotted Disha and Tiger's cute Instagram PDA and commented: "Cutest ever," on the post.

Meanwhile, Disha Patani's birthday was also made special by Tiger Shroff's mom Ayesha Shroff. She shared an adorable photo of the birthday girl with this message: "Happiest birthday, Deeeeeshu!" Disha responded with red hearts and this comment: "Thank you so much, Aunty."

Earlier this month, Disha had also sent this adorable birthday greeting to Ayesha Shroff on Instagram:

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff, who hardly ever share photos of themselves together, often trend for their social media exchanges. The rumoured couple have never addressed reports about their speculated relationship, shared screen space for the first time in music video Befikra. They later co-starred in the 2018 film Baaghi 2. Disha also featured with Tiger in the Baaghi 3 song Do You Love Me. Disha will next be seen in Salman Khan's Radhe, the shooting of which was halted when the lockdown was imposed.

Happy birthday, Disha Patani!