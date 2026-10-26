Tiger Shroff Shooting Incident: All Stars Football Club Suspends Celebs's Practice Sessions Over Security Concerns

The firing incident involving Tiger Shroff has raised concerns over the safety of Bollywood celebrities.

In the aftermath of the incident, the All Stars Football Club (ASFC), which counts several film personalities among its members, has suspended its regular football practice sessions until adequate security arrangements are made.

The club cancelled its scheduled practice match on October 25, a week after the firing incident outside the Jamnabai Narsee School playground in Mumbai's Juhu area on October 18.

ASFC owner Bunty Walia has also suspended all training sessions following the incident. The decision comes amid concerns over the security of celebrities who regularly participate in the club's Sunday evening football matches. Bunty Walia confirmed that the practice matches had been cancelled following the attack.

He told NDTV, "All the sessions have been suspended. For the time being, until we get our security protocols in place, that's the best way forward."

ASFC is also reportedly considering changes to how its training sessions are organised. As part of the proposed safety measures, the club may keep its sessions away from the paparazzi's lens and refrain from publicly disclosing the dates and venues of upcoming matches.

The move is aimed at limiting public attention around the sessions while the club assesses the security arrangements required to resume its regular football activities.

Background

According to a police officer, the incident took place around 7 pm when Tiger was leaving Pushpa Park in Juhu after a football session. Three men arrived on a motorcycle and allegedly opened fire as the actor was getting into his car.

While Tiger was unharmed, his driver, Firdous, and another staff member, Umesh Chavan, were injured in the shooting.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Mohit Garg confirmed that two people were injured in the attack. Tiger's driver, Firdous, sustained minor injuries and is out of danger, while another staff member, Umesh Chavan, suffered a bullet injury. Both are undergoing treatment at a hospital. Garg added that Tiger did not sustain any bullet injuries.

Mumbai Police have launched an investigation into the incident and formed 15 teams to trace the unidentified assailants. Investigators are also examining CCTV footage from the surrounding areas to identify those involved and establish the motive behind the firing.

The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the attack, which took place as the actor was leaving the location following his football session.

Shooting Incidents Involving Bollywood Personalities

The incident adds to a series of shooting attacks involving members of the Hindi film industry over the years.

In 1997, filmmaker Rajiv Rai survived a shooting outside his Mumbai office. The same year, T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar was shot dead outside a temple in Andheri. In 2000, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan was injured after being shot outside his office in Santacruz.

More recently, gunmen opened fire outside Salman Khan's Bandra residence in April 2024. In September 2025, a similar incident was reported outside actor Disha Patani's family home in Bareilly. In February 2026, filmmaker Rohit Shetty's residence in Juhu was also targeted in a shooting.

The investigation into the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff is currently underway.