'Tiger Bhi Zinda Hai, Saanp Bhi:' Salman Khan On Being Bitten By Non-Venomous Snake Thrice

Salman Khan, who was bitten by a non-venomous snake at his farmhouse in Panvel, a day before his birthday, revealed that he was bitten thrice, reports news agency ANI. The actor, who is recovering, stepped out for a photo-op session with the paparazzi gathered outside his Panvel farmhouse on Sunday night. "A snake had entered a room in my farmhouse and the children got scared. So I took it outside using a stick. Gradually it reached onto my hand. I then grabbed it with my other hand to release it. When our staff saw the snake, they thought it was poisonous and due to the commotion that followed, the snake bit me not once but thrice," Salman Khan said, reported ANI.

After the actor was bitten by a non-venomous snake, the actor was immediately taken to a hospital at Kamothe in and he was discharged on Sunday morning. "Then we went to the hospital, carried the snake along carefully and there we found that it was non-venomous. Still, I was hospitalised for 6 hours and have been injected with all kinds of anti-venom. I am fine now," ANI quoted Salman Khan as saying.

The actor joking added, "When I came back, we let go of the snake. My sister got really scared, so I clicked a picture with the snake for her. Saanp se dosti hogayi (made friends with the snake)." He added, "My dad asked me ki kya hua? Saanp zinda hai? So I said yes, tiger bhi zinda hai, saanp bhi zinda hai."

In terms of work, Salman Khan recently returned from Riyadh in Saudi Arabia where he led the Da-Bangg Reloaded tour. The actor's forthcoming projects include Kick 2, with Jacqueline Fernandez and Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif.

Salman Khan is currently seen as the host of the TV reality show Bigg Boss 15. Salman Khan was last seen in the film Antim, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, which also featured Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma (married to Arpita Khan). He also announced the second installment of Bajrangi Bahaijaan.

(With inputs from ANI)