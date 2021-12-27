Salman Khan, Bitten By Non-Venomous Snake, Is Stable. Meets Paparazzi For Birthday Celebrations. See Pics

Salman Khan photographed in Panvel.

Highlights Salman Khan was bitten by a non-venomous snake

He was immediately taken to a hospital

The actor is in Panvel for his 56th birthday celebrations

Salman Khan, who was bitten by a non-venomous snake at his farmhouse near Panvel on Saturday night, is "stable" and is recovering fast, the doctor treating the actor told news agency PTI. Dr Kuldeep Salgotra, who treated the 56-year-old actor said, "Two teams of doctors are with Salman Khan and his health is fine." After he was bitten by a non-venomous snake, the actor was immediately taken to a hospital at Kamothe in Navi Mumbai and he was discharged on Sunday morning. On Sunday night, the actor was photographed at his Panvel farmhouse, where he will be celebrating his 56th birthday with his family members. The actor met the paparazzi gathered outside his farmhouse to wish him on his birthday.

See photos of Salman Khan at his farmhouse here:

Salman Khan at his Panvel farmhouse.

Salman Khan at his Panvel farmhouse.

Salman clicked at his famrhouse.

The actor currently at the farmhouse to celebrate his 56th birthday. Last year as well, Salman had celebrated his birthday at the farmhouse in Panvel. During the lockdown in 2020, Salman Khan shot two music videos at his Panvel farmhouse - a single titled Bhai Bhai and another track titled Tere Bina, which featured Jacqueline Fernandez.

In terms of work, Salman Khan is currently seen as the host of the TV reality show Bigg Boss 15. Salman Khan was last seen in the film Antim, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, which also featured Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma (married to Arpita Khan). The star also featured in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai this year. The film starred Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. The actor will next be seen in Kick 2, with Jacqueline Fernandez and Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif.

Salman Khan recently returned from Riyadh in Saudi Arabia where he led the Da-Bangg Reloaded tour, which included Shilpa Shetty, Salman's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, Sunil Grover, singer Kamaal Khan and actress Saiee Manjrekar.