Salman Khan Bitten By Non-Venomous Snake In Panvel Farmhouse: Report

Salman Khan was bitten by a non-venomous snake at his Panvel farmhouse, sources told news agency PTI. The actor was bitten on his hand on Saturday night and taken to a hospital in Kamothe, Navi Mumbai, sources said. Salman Khan, whose birthday it is on Monday, was discharged on Sunday morning, PTI reports. He is now stable home in Mumbai, according to PTI's sources. There has been no statement from the actor or his family so far. Salman Khan, who will be 56 this year, and family usually celebrate Christmas and the actor's birthday at their farmhouse in Panvel which is in Maharashtra's Raigad district.

Salman Khan recently returned from Riyadh in Saudi Arabia where he led the Da-Bangg Reloaded concert which included Shilpa Shetty, Salman's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, Sunil Grover, singer Kamaal Khan and actress Saiee Manjrekar in the lineup. Actress Jacqueline Fernandez, a close friend of Salman's and his co-star in 2014 film Kick, was also meant to be part of the concert but had to perforce be dropped from it - Jacqueline was being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in a fraud case and was stopped at Mumbai airport from leaving the country some days before the concert.

Salman Khan, one of Bollywood's most profitable stars, is known for his work in blockbusters such as the Dabangg films, Ek Tha Tiger and its sequel Tiger Zinda Hai, Wanted and Bodyguard. Salman had two releases in 2021 - Radhe and Antim, the last of which co-starred Aayush Sharma who is married to Salman's sister Arpita. Salman Khan is currently working on the third film in the Tiger series and announced recently that there will be a sequel to his well-received 2014 film <I>Bajrangi Bhaijaan</i>.