Neither Script, Nor Idea Ready: Kabir Khan On Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 Announcement

Salman Khan in a still from Bajrangi Bhaijaan. (courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights The film released in the year 2015

The film also released in China

Kabir Khan directed the film

A few days after Salman Khan announced that a second installment of Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 is on the cards, Bajrangi Bhaijaan director Kabir Khan, said in an interview with India Today that the film's script and the idea are not ready yet. He told India Today, "That announcement is something that Salman did. Neither the script is written, nor has the idea been formed really. There is literally nothing right now we can talk about." Earlier this week, Salman Khan confirmed during an event that a sequel of Bajrangi Bhaijaan is on the cards. He said, "Yes, but now the focus should be on RRR," said Salman Khan, news agency PTI reported.

During the media interaction, Salman Khan added, "I have a strong relationship with Rajamouli and his father, as he wrote Bajrangi Bhaijaan and soon we will be working together again for Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2," PTI reported.

In Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Salman Khan played the role of Pawan aka Bajrangi, who vows to take Munni (played by Harshaali Malhotra) to her home in Pakistan. The first installment of Bajrangi Bhaijaan was directed by Kabir Khan and it was written by KV Vijayendra Prasad. The film also starred Kareena Kapoor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and late actor Om Puri.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan released in India in 2015. Besides India, the film also had a release in China. The film opened across 8,000 screens in China in the year 2018. The film's business in India was Rs 320 crore. The film was equally adept at impressing the critics.

(With inputs from PTI)