Sara Ali Khan Dances To Chaka Chak With The 'Biggest Boss' - Salman Khan

Sara Ali Khan on Thursday, shared a video on her Instagram handle, where can be seen dancing to Chaka Chak song along with Salman Khan, as she promotes her upcoming film Atrangi Re,on the sets of Bigg Boss 15. The video features herself and Salman Khan enjoying on the stage of the Bigg Boss 15.The video ended with Raveena Tandon, giving us a guest appearance along with Sara Ali Khan. Sharing the video, Sara Ali Khan wrote: "With the biggest Salman khan. Also, wait for the end for a special surprise Raveena Tandon." She also used hashtags like #chakachak #atrangire and #knockknock in her post.

Recently, Sara Ali Khan shared a series of pictures on her Instagram from the sets of Atrangi Re. Sharing the post, Sara Ali Khan wrote: "Many moods and emotions of Rinku. Loving, thoughtful, emotional, humoured, fed up, nervous, suspicious, longing."

Last week, Sara Ali Khan shared an Instagram video that features herself dancing with Madhuri Dixit. The duo can be seen dancing to the track Chaka Chak from the film Atrangi Re. They danced on Madhuri Dixit's signature step from the song Channe Ke Khet Mein. "Chane ke khet mein Chakachak kiya. Poori umar Madhuri Dixit ma'am ne inspiration diya aur ab unke saath dance karke khush hua mera jiya," wrote Sara Ali Khan."Thank you so much ma'am for being so graceful and gracious," she added.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in Atrangi Re opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The film is set to release on December 24, 2021.