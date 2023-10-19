Tiger 3 Song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam Is Arijit Singh's First Track For Salman Khan

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in Tiger 3 song. (courtesy: beingsalmankhan)

Attentions folks, the makers of Tiger 3 teased their fans with a glimpse of the first song from the film titled Leke Prabhu Ka Naam. The photo shared by the film's lead actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, features them all dressed up for a party. Also, did we mention that this is the first time Arijit Singh has sung for Salman Khan, Sharing the song still, Salman Khan wrote, "Pehle gaane ki pehli jhalak. Leke Prabhu Ka Naam. Oh haan, yeh hai Arijit Singh ka pehla gaana mere liye (First glimpse of the first song. Oh BTW, this is Arijit's first song for me)." Song out on 23rd October. Tiger 3 coming to theatres this Diwali, 12th November. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif shared the photo on her Instagram profile and she wrote, "Tiger 3 party track loading! 1st glimpse of our 1st song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam dropping on 23rd Oct. "Tiger 3 in theatres this Diwali, 12th Nov. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

Take a look at Salman Khan's post here:

Earlier, Arijit Singh had initially sung Jag Ghoomeya for Salman Khan's film Sultan. However, the track was re-recorded in Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's voice. Back in 2016, Arijit Singh posted an extensive note on Facebook and later deleted it, in which he apologized to Salman Khan, pleading that his recording of the song be retained in Sultan. Arijit Singh had also mentioned in the note that he attempted to apologise to Salman Khan several times via text and in person. Arijit Singh had later revealed that Salman Khan might have been upset about a few comments made by the singer at an award function a few years ago. Arijit Singh had also said that he is hopeful that the actor will "forgive" him someday.

Tiger 3, the third part of the Tiger franchise, has been directed by Maneesh Sharma. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu this Diwali. The upcoming action film stars Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist. The film will reportedly also have a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan. Prior to Tiger 3, Salman Khan and SRK were seen together in Siddharth Anand's blockbuster Pathaan (which is also a part of YRF action universe).