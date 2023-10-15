Watch: Anushka Sharma Smiles Widely As Arijit Singh Clicks Her Pic During World Cup Match

Image was shared on X. (Courtesy: Mohdyasir6911)

During India's World Cup match against Pakistan on Saturday, Bollywood singer Arijit Singh and actress Anushka Sharma were caught in a cute moment. It so happened that Arijit Singh, who performed in the grand pre-match ceremony, was captured clicking Anushka's picture as she flashed a million-dollar smile. In one of the viral videos shared on X (previously known as Twitter), we can see the Tum Hi Ho singer, dressed in a white shirt, attempting to click Anushka's picture, who is seen seated while being dressed in a lovely white dress. Sharing the video, a fan page wrote, "Arijit Singh taking pictures of Anushka Sharma."

Take a look at the cute video below:

Ahead of the India vs Pakistan World Cup 2023 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, Anushka Sharma was spotted with cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar. Dinesh Karthik, who also features in the frame, had shared an in-flight picture. The photo features the trio posing together. Sharing the photo on social media, Dinesh Karthik wrote, "Royalty at 35,000 ft. Wishing Team India all the very best for today! #INDvPAK #InFlight #Ahmedabad."

Check out the viral photo here:

Earlier this month Anushka Sharma's husband Virat Kohli shared an Instagram story, requesting his friends not to ask him for match tickets. Virat Kohli's note read, "As we approach the World Cup, I would humbly like to let all my friends know to not request me for tickets at all through the tournament. Enjoy from your homes pls." Later, Anushka Sharma re-posted her husband's Instagram story and she wrote in a ROFL note, "And let me just add... Please don't request me to help if your messages get unanswered. Thank you for your understanding." She added a couple of LOL emojis with her note.

Meanwhile, ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023, India triumphed over Pakistan in a decisive victory. Anushka Sharma married cricketer Virat Kohli in 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Italy after dating for many years. They welcomed daughter Vamika in January 2021.