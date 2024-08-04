Throwback Video: Shah Rukh Khan And Son AbRam Spotted At A New York Restaurant

Days after Shah Rukh Khan returned to India, a video from his New York vacation surfaced online. In the video, Shah Rukh Khan can be spotted with his youngest son AbRam at a New York restaurant. Shah Rukh Khan can be seen dressed in blue while AbRam chooses to wear white. A fan, present at the restaurant, shared the video on X and wrote, "A video of Shah Rukh Khan when he was in New York a few days back." Take a look:

a video of shah rukh khan when he was in new york few days back 🤍 pic.twitter.com/MmqFuKnhu5 — shahd (@shahodx) August 3, 2024

Earlier, fan pages dedicated to the actor shared pictures of Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana together. In the first picture, Suhana Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are spotted at a cafe in New York. Shah Rukh Khan can be seen wearing a grey shirt while Suhana slips into a maxi dress. In the picture, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen looking downwards while Suhana talks over phone. Sharing the picture, the fan page wrote in the caption, "King Khan spotted with Suhana at a cafe in New York!!"

Another fan page dedicated to the superstar shared some pictures where the father-daughter duo can be spotted shopping. Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana are captured with their backs to the camera in one click. In another click, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen checking a shoe. Sharing the pictures, the fan page captioned them, "King SRK doing shopping with his daughter."

Shah Rukh Khan will reportedly be seen in a film titled King next. In a viral clip of Shah Rukh Khan congratulating Santosh Sivan after he received the prestigious Pierre Angenieux Excel Lens Award at this year's Cannes Film Festival, fans spotted the script of King on the table next to SRK. The superstar will also receive the Career Achievement honour on August 10 at the 77th edition of the Locarno Film Festival.