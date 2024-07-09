Crazy Viral: Shah Rukh Khan And Daughter Suhana Spotted Shopping In New York

Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana pictured together. (courtesy: SRKTeamWarriors)

Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan are currently in New York. Fan pages dedicated to the actor shared pictures of them together. In the first picture, Suhana Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are spotted at a cafe in New York. Shah Rukh Khan can be seen wearing a grey shirt while Suhana slips into a maxi dress. In the picture, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen looking downwards while Suhana talks over phone. Sharing the picture, the fan page wrote in the caption, "King Khan spotted with Suhana at a cafe in New York!!" Take a look:

Another fan page dedicated to the superstar shared some picures where the father-daughter duo can be spotted shopping. Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana are captured with their backs to the camera in one click. In another click, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen checking a shoe. Sharing the pictures, the fan page captioned them, "King SRK doing shopping with his daughter." Take a look:

Shah Rukh Khan, who was not probably in the city last week, shared a heart-touching note for Team India after their victory parade in Mumbai. Shah Rukh Khan wrote on X, "Seeing the boys so happy and emotional fills my heart with pride.... As Indians this is such an amazing moment - to see our boys take us to such great heights! Love you all my Team India... And now dance away all night long. Boys in blue take away all the blues." Team India won the T20 World Cup beating South Africa after 17 years. Take a look at Shah Rukh Khan's post here:

Seeing the boys so happy and emotional fills my heart with pride…. As Indians this is such an amazing moment - to see our boys take us to such great heights!!! Love u all my Team India… and now dance away all night long.

Boys in Blue take away all the blues!

Big… https://t.co/zN3jUC9mvP — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 4, 2024

Shah Rukh Khan will reportedly be seen in a film titled King next. In a viral clip of Shah Rukh Khan congratulating Santosh Sivan after he received the prestigious Pierre Angenieux Excel Lens Award at this year's Cannes Film Festival, fans spotted the script of King on the table next to SRK. The superstar will also receive the Career Achievement honour on August 10 at the 77th edition of the Locarno Film Festival.