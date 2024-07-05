Shah Rukh Khan On Team India's World Cup Victory Parade In Mumbai: 'Boys In Blue Take Away All The Blues'

Shah Rukh Khan pictured at an event. (courtesy: poojadadlani02)

The jubilant mood of the nation over Team India bringing the T20 World Cup trophy home and the grand victory parade in Mumbai is reflected on social media. Team India's victory parade stretch included Mumbai's iconic spots - From Marine Drive to the Wankhede Stadium. The euphoric posts include one from superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who wrote on X (earlier known as Twitter), "Seeing the boys so happy and emotional fills my heart with pride.... As Indians this is such an amazing moment - to see our boys take us to such great heights! Love you all my Team India... And now dance away all night long. Boys in blue take away all the blues."

Seeing the boys so happy and emotional fills my heart with pride.... As Indians this is such an amazing moment - to see our boys take us to such great heights!!! Love u all my Team India... and now dance away all night long.

Boys in Blue take away all the blues!

Big... https://t.co/zN3jUC9mvP — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 4, 2024

Shah Rukh Khan will reportedly be seen in a film titled King next. In a viral clip of Shah Rukh Khan congratulating Santosh Sivan after he received the prestigious Pierre Angenieux Excel Lens Award at this year's Cannes Film Festival, fans spotted the script of King on the table next to SRK. The superstar will also receive the Career Achievement honour on August 10 at the 77th edition of the Locarno Film Festival.

In terms of work, SRK was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani last year. He had two other big releases last year - Jawan (with Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone) and Pathaan (co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham) - both were blockbusters.