Throwback Tuesday: When Sitara Danced Her Heart Out In Paris

Sitara in a still from the video. (Courtesy: namratashirodkar)

Highlights Namrata Shirodkar posted a throwback video on Tuesday

Sitara could be seen dancing in the video

"Memory therapy one for each day," wrote Namrata Shirodkar

Making the best use of throwback Tuesday, Namrata Shirodkar posted a video of her and Mahesh Babu's 7-year-old daughter Sitara on her Instagram profile. In the video, Sitara, dressed in a grey tunic of sorts, could be seen dancing her heart out. In her caption, Namrata Shirodkar revealed that the video happens to be from Paris. She captioned the video: "Her dance practice doesn't stop even in the confines of her Parisian hotel room. Its dance as opposed to the Eiffel! Memory therapy, one for each day." Sitara's aunt Shilpa Shirodkar also commented on the video. She wrote: "It's called dedication and she is so good."

Check out the video here:

This is not the first time that we have come across Sitara's great dancing abilities. Remember when Sitara performed to the song Pala Pitta from her father Mahesh Babu's latest film Maharshi? Here are some videos of Sitara's dance performances, you can thank us later.

Namrata Shirodkar, a former Miss India, married her Vamsi co-star and Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu in the year 2005. She has featured in films such as Bride And Prejudice, Dil Vil Pyar Vyar, Tehzeeb and LOC Kargil among others. The couple are parents to a son named Gautham (13) and a 7-year-old daughter named Sitara.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu was last seen in the high-octane Telugu action film Sarileru Neekevvaru, which was directed by Anil Ravipudi. Besides Mahesh Babu, the film also featured Vijayashanti, Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishna and Rajendra Prasad in pivotal roles. The actor also starred in the 2019 hit Maharshi. The actor has recently signed a film with Baahubali director SS Rajamouli, which will be produced by KL Narayana and it will go on floors in 2022.