When Deepika Padukone Was Asked To Pay Dinner Date Bills By Boyfriend Siddharth Mallya: "So Embarrassing For Me"

Deepika Padukone's relationship with Siddharth Mallya, son of former businessman Vijay Mallya, was the talk of the town back in the day. The ex-pair, who reportedly started dating in 2011, had a short-lived romance.

Do you know that the Pathaan actress, who is now married to actor Ranveer Singh, once called out Siddharth Mallya's “disgusting” behaviour in an interview?

Deepika Padukone, in a conversation with International Business Times, shared, “I tried hard to make the relationship work, but his behaviour in recent times has been disgusting. The last time we met on a dinner date, he asked me to pay the bill. That was so embarrassing for me. I was left with no option but to end this relationship, as there was nothing left for me to keep holding on to it.”

To this, Siddharth Mallya labelled Deepika Padukone “a crazy female”.

He had said, “Deepika is a crazy female. I told her that I would return her money once my dad clears his debts and the government sets him free, but she was just not ready to settle down. She has forgotten the time I gifted her with expensive diamonds, luxurious bags, spent a huge (amount of money) on her vacations and hosted parties for her friends on her behalf.”

In other news, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's daughter Dua turned 1 year old on September 8 this year. On the occasion, the actress baked a chocolate cake for her little one. She posted a picture of the delicious dessert on Instagram, adorned with a single candle.

Her side note read, “My love language? Baking a cake for my daughter's 1st birthday!”

Workwise, Deepika Padukone was last seen in the 2024 film Singham Again. The Rohit Shetty directorial also featured Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Jackie Shroff and his son Tiger Shroff among others.

Up next, Deepika Padukone will be seen in Jawan director Atlee's tentatively titled movie AA22xA6. She will be sharing screen space with Telugu star Allu Arjun in the much-awaited project.