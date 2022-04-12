Throwback To When Alia Bhatt Made It Instagram Official With Ranbir Kapoor

A throwback of Alia-Ranbir. (courtesy: ranbir_kapoooor)

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who will reportedly get married this week, made their first public appearance as a couple during Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception in Mumbai in 2018. The same year, Alia made it Instagram official with Ranbir Kapoor, who is a social media recluse. On Ranbir's birthday on September 28, 2018, Alia posted a happy picture of Ranbir Kapoor and she captioned it: "Happy Birthday Sunshine." Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor found love on the sets of Brahmastra, their first film together.

See the post shared by Alia Bhatt here:

Ranbir Kapoor's latest appearance on Alia Bhatt's Instagram profile was two days ago - a motion poster of Brahmastra. "Love and light," Alia Bhatt captioned it.

Ranbir Kapoor confirmed his relationship with Alia Bhatt in an interview in 2020, where he referred to her as his "girlfriend" and said that if it weren't for the pandemic, they would have been married. Fans of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will get to see them share screen space in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which releases in September.

In an interview with NDTV recently, Ranbir Kapoor said this about his wedding plans with Alia: "I won't give out a date during a media interaction. But Alia and I have all the intentions of getting married soon, so yes, hopefully soon." Alia Bhatt too has been open about her intentions of marrying Ranbir Kapoor for the longest time. She told NDTV earlier this year: "In my head, I am married to Ranbir, in fact, I am married to Ranbir in my head for a long time."