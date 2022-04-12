All The Times Alia Bhatt 'Casually Flexed' Ranbir Kapoor's Photography Skills

Alia Bhatt shared this image. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Ranbir Kapoor might be a social media recluse but he always finds his way to Alia Bhatt's Instagram profile. Sometimes the actress posts pictures with her boyfriend (that happens rarely), sometimes she steals his clothes and most of the times she posts stunning shots clicked by Ranbir Kapoor. Alia Bhatt loves "casually flexing boyfriend's photography skills" and why shouldn't she? The pictures are always perfect. Alia Bhatt, who is reportedly set to marry Ranbir Kapoor this week, has always been his muse and these posts shared by the actress on her Instagram are proof.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor went on a mini vacation together and they ushered in 2022 together. The Dear Zindagi actress shared stunning shots from their holiday and she wrote: "Casually flexing my boyfriend's photography skills."

A stunning landscape and Alia Bhatt - enough said. "All I need is sunsets and you.... Taking my pictures," wrote Alia Bhatt.

This one is from Alia Bhatt's "all time favourite photographer Ranbir Kapoor." She captioned it: "Stay home and... watch the sunset. #stayhomestaysafe. PS - credit to my all time fav photographer RK."

Simply put, Ranbir Kapoor just clicks fabulous pictures of Alia Bhatt. Ali shared this stunning shot clicked by Ranbir and wrote: "Keep your eyes lifted high upon the sun, & you'll see the best light in everyone... "

Caption by Alia Bhatt and the picture by the usual suspect RK (as Alia wrote). "When the angle is right, you gotta do what you gotta do."

The chronicles of Alia Bhatt and her "amaze photographer" (her words). She wrote: "And into the forest I go, to lose my mind and find my soul (amaze photographer RK)."

This one is extra special for it features Alia Bhatt with her sister Shaheen Bhatt. "The view and her too... photo credit - RK," she captioned this one.

Which picture of Alia Bhatt clicked by Ranbir Kapoor did you like th best?