Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Rumoured Wedding: 'Make Kids Soon, Ranbir,' Says Sanjay Dutt

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will reportedly get married at the RK Studios this week. Ahead of their rumoured wedding, Alia's Sadak 2 co-star Sanjay Dutt gave a piece of advice to Ranbir. He told Etimes, "If he is getting married, I am really happy for him. Make kids soon Ranbir, and stay happy!" Talking about Alia, Sanjay Dutt said, "Alia was literally born and brought up in front of me. Marriage is a commitment they are making to each other. And they have to stick by that, hold each other's hands and move ahead in happiness, peace, and glory."

Ranbir Kapoor played Sanjay Dutt in Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, a biopic on the actor and was praised for his acting. Sanjay Dutt has worked with Alia's father Mahesh Bhatt in many films like Sadak. Sadak released in 1991 and had Sanjay Dutt and Alia's sister Pooja Bhatt in lead.

When Sanjay Dutt was asked to give Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt a piece of advice on sustaining a marriage in a long run, the KGF actor shared, "It's a matter of compromise from both ends. Rocky roads will come and go, but someone will have to bend. I would only advise them to assess the situation and be on the same page as for who needs to bend in the given circumstance at that time. With every curve in the road, they have to remember that the commitment they made to each other is very important and that is the key to keep moving ahead."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor made their relationship official in 2018 and ever since then, they have been seen spending quality time together. Now, if reports are to go by, then Alia and Ranbir will get married this week at the RK Studios, which has been lit.

While the reports suggest that the couple will get married on April 15, recently, Alia's brother Rahul Bhatt claimed that the wedding date has been postponed, and now, they will get married on April 20. India Today reports that Rahul Bhatt told Aaj Tak, "The wedding is happening, it is known to all. But there is no wedding on April 13 or 14. That is a sure thing. Actually, the dates earlier were the same, but after the information was leaked to the media, the dates were changed. Everything has been changed because there's a lot of pressure. I give my word that there's no wedding on April 13 or 14. As far as I know, there will be an announcement regarding the date soon."

On the work front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.

