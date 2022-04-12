Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's Reported Wedding: Keeping Up With The Groom-To-Be

Alia-Ranbir wedding: Ranbir Kapoor photographed in Mumbai.

Just before Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding festivities kickstart, the actor was pictured at a skincare clinic in Mumbai on Monday night. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding festivities will reportedly begin on April 13 and the celebrations will reportedly continue till the weekend, with a grand reception scheduled for April 17, which will be attended by Bollywood A-listers including Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar and others. On Monday evening, Ranbir Kapoor was pictured at a skincare clinic in Mumbai. Meanwhile, the wedding preparations have also begun. The venues - RK Studios, Krishnaraj Bungalow and Vastu were decorated with lights. During the day, a taxi with Sabyasachi outfits was seen arriving at the wedding venue. (Sabyasachi is reportedly the official wedding couturier for Alia Bhatt's bridal outfit, while Ranbir Kapoor will reportedly wear piece by family friend Manish Malhotra).

Check out the video of Ranbir Kapoor here:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's love story began on the sets of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, their first project together. The stars made their first public appearance together at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception in Mumbai in 2018.

In an interview with NDTV recently, Ranbir Kapoor said this about his wedding plans with Alia: "I won't give out a date during a media interaction. But Alia and I have all the intentions of getting married soon, so yes, hopefully soon."

Alia Bhatt too has been open about her intentions of marrying Ranbir Kapoor for the longest time. She told NDTV earlier this year: "In my head, I am married to Ranbir, in fact, I am married to Ranbir in my head for a long time."

In terms of work, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in the 2018 film Sanju, a biopic on Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. His upcoming projects include Ayan Mukerji's fantasy trilogy Brahmastra, co-starring girlfriend Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan and Shamshera, in which he will share screen space with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. He will also be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal with Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.