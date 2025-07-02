<i>The Divorce Insurance</i> Actress Lee Seo-Yi Dies At 43, Family Issues Statement

South Korean actress Lee Seo-Yi died at the age of 43. The news of her death was shared by her manager through a post on her official Instagram account.

What's Happening

According to the statement, Lee Seo-Yi, born Song Soo-yeon, died on June 20. The cause of her death has not been disclosed yet.

In the Instagram post, her manager wrote, "A radiant, beautiful, kind-hearted sister became a star in the sky on June 20. I share this news with deep sorrow."

The statement continued, "I know many of you will be shocked and heartbroken by this sudden news. Please pray for her so she may rest in a peaceful and beautiful place. I am posting this on behalf of her mother and father."

More About Lee Seo-Yi

Lee Seo-yi made her acting debut in 2013 with the MBC historical drama Hur Jun, The Original Story. She was best known for her role in the SBS drama Cheongdam-dong Scandal.

Until May this year, she was appearing in tvN's drama The Divorce Insurance, where she played a baker in the series that stars Lee Dong Wook, Lee Joo Bin, Lee Kwang Soo and Lee Da Hee in lead roles.

She also held supporting or guest roles in shows such as City of the Sun, Bravo My Life, Romance Special Law, and Pegasus Market. Her film appearances included Killing Romance (alongside Lee Hae Nee, Lee Sun Kyun and Gong Myung), How to Live in This World, The King (with Zo In Sung, Jung Woo Sung and Ryu Jun Yeol), The Royal Traitor (featuring Han Seok Kyu, Go Soo, Park Shin Hye, Yoo Yeon Seok and Ma Dong Seok), and Scarlet Innocence (starring Jung Woo Sung and Esom).

Aside from acting, Lee was academically accomplished. She majored in Czech and Slovak studies at the Hankuk University of Foreign Studies and pursued graduate studies at Pusan National University. She was also a florist and managed her own floral boutique called Bouquet 242.

