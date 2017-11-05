Thor: Ragnarok Box Office Collection Day 2 - Chris Hemsworth's Film Collects 'Rocking' Rs 21 Crore Till Now

Thor: Ragnarok Box Office Collection Day 2 - Chris Hemsworth's film defeats Bollywood's Ittefaq and collects Rs 9.30 crore on Day 2

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: November 05, 2017 13:50 IST
536 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Thor: Ragnarok Box Office Collection Day 2 - Chris Hemsworth's Film Collects 'Rocking' Rs 21 Crore Till Now

A still from Thor: Ragnarok. (image courtesy: Taran Adarsh)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Thor: Ragnarok is the third film in the Thor franchise
  2. It is the best-reviewed Marvel film on Rotten Tomatoes
  3. Thor: Ragnarok got one of the best starts for Hollywood films in India
Ragnarok may have spelled doom for Asgard but it has translated into 'rocking' box office numbers for the film. Thor: Ragnarok released in India on Friday and has so far collected a handsome sum amounting to Rs 21.79 crore. The film hit the screens along with Bollywood thriller Ittefaq, which is struggling under Thor's muscle at Rs 9.55 two-day collection figure. Yesterday, trade analyst taran Adarsh tweeted that Thor: Ragnarok got "one of the best starts for Hollywood films in India" and the second day looked equally pretty for Chris Hemsworth's film. Here's the box office report of Thor: Ragnarok.
 

Thor: Ragnarok opened to 5-star reviews and packed theatres on Friday in India. The film released in US last week and has had an impressive run there too. According to Rotten Tomatoes, Thor: Ragnarok is the best-reviewed Marvel film ever with 96 per cent rating.

According to film critic Raja Sen (who gave the film 5 stars) Thor: Ragnarok is 'the funniest superhero film of all time." He wrote: "Thor: Ragnarok is a true rock and roll original, and the reason it exists is because there's a director who's sure all that titters is gold."

Thor: Ragnarok is directed by Taika Waititi and it features Chris Hemsworth as the titular Thor, Cate Blanchett and Hela, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Mark Ruffalo as Hulk/ Bruce Banner, Idris Elba as Heimdall and Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie. Benedict Cumberbatch (as Doctor Strange) as has a cameo in the third film of the Thor franchise.

Trending

Thor Ragnarokthor ragnarok box officechris hemsworth

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................