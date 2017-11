Thor: Ragnarok Box Office Collection Day 2 - Chris Hemsworth's Film Collects 'Rocking' Rs 21 Crore Till Now

Highlights Thor: Ragnarok is the third film in the Thor franchise It is the best-reviewed Marvel film on Rotten Tomatoes Thor: Ragnarok got one of the best starts for Hollywood films in India

#ThorRagnarok is ROCKING... Fri 7.73 cr, Sat 9.30 cr. Total: 17.03 cr Nett. GrossBOC: 21.79 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 5, 2017

Ragnarok may have spelled doom for Asgard but it has translated into 'rocking' box office numbers for the film.released in India on Friday and has so far collected a handsome sum amounting to Rs 21.79 crore. The film hit the screens along with Bollywood thriller, which is struggling under's muscle at Rs 9.55 two-day collection figure. Yesterday, trade analyst taran Adarsh tweeted thatgot " one of the best starts for Hollywood films in India " and the second day looked equally pretty for Chris Hemsworth's film. Here's the box office report ofopened to 5-star reviews and packed theatres on Friday in India. The film released in US last week and has had an impressive run there too. According to Rotten Tomatoes,is the best-reviewed Marvel film ever with 96 per cent rating.According to film critic Raja Sen (who gave the film 5 stars)is 'the funniest superhero film of all time ." He wrote: "is a true rock and roll original, and the reason it exists is because there's a director who's sure all that titters is gold."is directed by Taika Waititi and it features Chris Hemsworth as the titular Thor, Cate Blanchett and Hela, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Mark Ruffalo as Hulk/ Bruce Banner, Idris Elba as Heimdall and Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie. Benedict Cumberbatch (as Doctor Strange) as has a cameo in the third film of thefranchise.