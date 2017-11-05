Thor: Ragnarok Box Office Collection Day 2 - Chris Hemsworth's Film Collects 'Rocking' Rs 21 Crore Till Now

Ragnarok may have spelled doom for Asgard but it has translated into 'rocking' box office numbers for the film. Thor: Ragnarok released in India on Friday and has so far collected a handsome sum amounting to Rs 21.79 crore. The film hit the screens along with Bollywood thriller Ittefaq, which is struggling under Thor's muscle at Rs 9.55 two-day collection figure. Yesterday, trade analyst taran Adarsh tweeted that Thor: Ragnarok got "one of the best starts for Hollywood films in India" and the second day looked equally pretty for Chris Hemsworth's film. Here's the box office report of Thor: Ragnarok.
Highlights
- Thor: Ragnarok is the third film in the Thor franchise
- It is the best-reviewed Marvel film on Rotten Tomatoes
- Thor: Ragnarok got one of the best starts for Hollywood films in India
#ThorRagnarok is ROCKING... Fri 7.73 cr, Sat 9.30 cr. Total: 17.03 cr Nett. GrossBOC: 21.79 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 5, 2017
Thor: Ragnarok opened to 5-star reviews and packed theatres on Friday in India. The film released in US last week and has had an impressive run there too. According to Rotten Tomatoes, Thor: Ragnarok is the best-reviewed Marvel film ever with 96 per cent rating.
According to film critic Raja Sen (who gave the film 5 stars) Thor: Ragnarok is 'the funniest superhero film of all time." He wrote: "Thor: Ragnarok is a true rock and roll original, and the reason it exists is because there's a director who's sure all that titters is gold."
Thor: Ragnarok is directed by Taika Waititi and it features Chris Hemsworth as the titular Thor, Cate Blanchett and Hela, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Mark Ruffalo as Hulk/ Bruce Banner, Idris Elba as Heimdall and Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie. Benedict Cumberbatch (as Doctor Strange) as has a cameo in the third film of the Thor franchise.