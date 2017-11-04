Thor: Ragnarok Box Office Collection Day 1: Chris Hemsworth's Film Collects Over Rs 9 Crore Thor: Ragnarok Box Office Collection: Chris Hemsworth's new marvel film gets "one of the best starts for Hollywood films in India"

195 Shares EMAIL PRINT Thor: Ragnarok Box Office Collection: A still from the film (Image courtesy: YouTube) New Delhi: Highlights Thor: Ragnarok released across 1,200 screens in India It is the third film in the superhero's franchise Tom Hiddleston as Thor's adopted brother Loki Thor: Ragnarok, the third film in the superhero's franchise, gets "one of the best starts for Hollywood films in India," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted. The film released in the US a week ago and hit the Indian screens this Friday and it has been the Thor: Ragnarok opened at Rs 9.91 crore and released in IMAX 3D, 3D and 2D across 1,200 screens in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Chris Hemsworth stars as Thor, in the sequel to 2011's Thor and 2013's Thor: The Dark World.



Here's the box office score of Thor: Ragnarok.

#ThorRagnarok has one of the best starts for Hollywood films in India... Fri 7.73 cr Nett. GrossBOC: 9.91 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 4, 2017



Thor: Ragnarok is directed by Taika Waititi and also stars Tom Hiddleston as Thor's adopted brother Loki. Idris Elba returns as Heimdall while Cate Blanchett plays Hela, the prime antagonist.



In his review for NDTV, film critic Raja Sen gave the film five stars.



"It's been a smashing month of serious uniting of forces across on ground and digital activations including a pan-India figurine tour, screenings, solid digital activations, a strong PR drive and more. We hope the thrill we experienced putting together the plan is also experienced by the audiences when they go meet Thor and Hulk on the big screen," Amrita Pandey, Vice President - Studios, Disney India, said in a statement, news agency IANS reported.





Chris Hemsworth's new marvel film, the third film in the superhero's franchise, gets "one of the best starts for Hollywood films in India," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted. The film released in the US a week ago and hit the Indian screens this Friday and it has been the 'best-reviewed Marvel film ever,' according to Rotten Tomatoes . In India,opened at Rs 9.91 crore and released in IMAX 3D, 3D and 2D across 1,200 screens in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Chris Hemsworth stars as Thor, in the sequel to 2011'sand 2013'sHere's the box office score ofis directed by Taika Waititi and also stars Tom Hiddleston as Thor's adopted brother Loki. Idris Elba returns as Heimdall while Cate Blanchett plays Hela, the prime antagonist.In his review for NDTV, film critic Raja Sen gave the film five stars. "Thor: Ragnarok is a true rock and roll original , and the reason it exists is because there's a director who's sure all that titters is gold," he wrote."It's been a smashing month of serious uniting of forces across on ground and digital activations including a pan-India figurine tour, screenings, solid digital activations, a strong PR drive and more. We hope the thrill we experienced putting together the plan is also experienced by the audiences when they go meet Thor and Hulk on the big screen," Amrita Pandey, Vice President - Studios, Disney India, said in a statement, news agency IANS reported.